April 26, 2020
FOR ART'S SAKE
BX students take virtual art classes during COVID-19
Lia Aquino and Bryan Galdamez of Fordham Leadership Academy showing their "Hope" acrylic paint squeezed creation after being visited by famous artist Hulbert Waldroup who influenced this piece. See page 2
Photo courtesy of Larry Minetti
Small Biz Gjonaj demands more federal funding. P7
BX Eats Trio of restaurants keep boro fed. P4
NYSA Org. files lawsuit against Montefiore. P3
Vol. 9 No. 17