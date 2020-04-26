Your Neighborhood — Your News® April 26, 2020
FOR ART’S SAKE
BX students take virtual art classes during COVID-19
Lia Aquino and Bryan Galdamez of Fordham Leadership Academy showing their “Hope” acrylic paint squeezed creation after being visited by famous
artist Hulbert Waldroup who infl uenced this piece. See page 2 Photo courtesy of Larry Minetti
Small Biz
Gjonaj demands more
federal funding. P7
BX Eats
Trio of restaurants
keep boro fed. P4
NYSA
Org. fi les
lawsuit against
Montefi ore. P3
