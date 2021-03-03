Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com
Cops ID suspect
who allegedly
vandalized Rego
Park Jewish Center
BY JACOB KAYE
Police have identifi ed a suspect they believe
to have drawn a swastika onto the Rego Park
Jewish Center last week.
The hate symbol, scribbled onto a sign outside of
the synagogue, located at 97-30 Queens Blvd., was
drawn by a man police believe to be between the
ages of 20 and 30 on Wednesday, Feb. 17, around
10:50 a.m., according to the NYPD.
Aft er vandalizing the sign with a marker, the
man fl ed on foot in a unknown direction, cops
said.
The anti-Semitic drawing prompted an immediate
response from lawmakers.
Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police
Hate Crimes Task Force to aid in the investigation
as Congresswoman Grace Meng joined state
Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, Assemblyman Andrew
Hevesi, Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz in
condemning the anti-Semitic act of vandalism.
“There is absolutely no room for this kind of
hatred in our community,” the lawmakers said
in a joint statement. “We have consulted with the
NYPD, and are confi dent that the perpetrator
behind this cowardly off ense will be found, and
will face justice.”
Anyone with information in regard to the
identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s
Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477)
or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public
can also submit their tips by logging onto the
CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.
com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
