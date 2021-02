Read more news every day at Queens' powerful news source, QNS.com SINCE 1908 VOL. 112, NO. 30 FEBRUARY 25 - MARCH 3, 2021 Cops ID suspect who allegedly vandalized Rego Park Jewish Center BY JACOB KAYE JKAYE@SCHNEPSMEDIA.COM @QNS Police have identifi ed a suspect they believe to have drawn a swastika onto the Rego Park Jewish Center last week. The hate symbol, scribbled onto a sign outside of the synagogue, located at 97-30 Queens Blvd., was drawn by a man police believe to be between the ages of 20 and 30 on Wednesday, Feb. 17, around 10:50 a.m., according to the NYPD. Aft er vandalizing the sign with a marker, the man fl ed on foot in a unknown direction, cops said. The anti-Semitic drawing prompted an immediate response from lawmakers. Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to aid in the investigation as Congresswoman Grace Meng joined state Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi, Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz in condemning the anti-Semitic act of vandalism. “There is absolutely no room for this kind of hatred in our community,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We have consulted with the NYPD, and are confi dent that the perpetrator behind this cowardly off ense will be found, and will face justice.” Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers. com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. Photo by Gabriele Holtermann UNITED Queens leaders stand together to denounce recent hate crimes See Page 7 50¢ NYC's Largest Real Estate Section Glendale’s Laser Bounce owner in ‘better spirits’ with reopening on the horizon Page 8 TIMES NEWSWEEKLY (USPS 465-940) is published weekly by Schneps NY Media LLC, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside, NY 11361. Periodicals postage paid at Flushing, NY. POSTMASTER: Send address changes to: Times Newsweekly/Ridgewood Times, 38-15 Bell Blvd., Bayside NY 11361-2058 link